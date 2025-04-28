Getting medical help to stop using illicit drugs saved my life, said 41-year-old *Aliu Musa from Maiduguri, Borno State. (*name changed for privacy).

Aliu abused drugs for 15 years. This affected his work, relationships, and health. “My life was a mess. I was informed that I talked and behaved irrationally anytime I was under the influence of drugs.

When I was on drugs, I was constantly in pain, couldn't think clearly or do my daily tasks," Aliu said.

Aliu received free treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri through a medical assistance intervention.

“My life has improved since I started treatment. I'm doing better at work, and my marriage is stronger because my behaviour at home has changed," Aliu explained.

The program treated and helped him to stop abusing drugs and provided counselling on how to manage his time and money.

Addressing Health Risks

Recognising drug use as a significant public health concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for a comprehensive set of harm reduction interventions. These measures aim to decrease the transmission rates of HIV, HCV, and HBV, alongside preventing fatal overdoses among individuals who use drugs and enabling them to live drug-free lives.

Government and WHO Efforts

The Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the WHO and its partners, launched the harm reduction strategies, including the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) programme, nationwide to provide medical assistance to drug abusers , reduce the spread of diseases among people who inject drugs and provide access to services for HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and mental health.

The treatment would also help them live an everyday, drug-free life, becoming productive to support themselves, their families and communities at large.

Dr Salaudeen Jimoh, Director of Hospital Services and Chairman of the National Harm Reduction Technical Working Group, stated that with the implementation of MAT, Nigeria is now fully adhering to the WHO's recommendations on harm reduction.

He appreciated the Global Fund for supporting the Country in implementing this intervention. He further lauded the Gombe state government for pioneering the MAT programme in Nigeria, stating that the state's learnings will inform the scaling up of the programme to other states.

Dr Salaudeen appealed to Nigerians to empathise with drug users and support, rehabilitate, and empower them, stating, “Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) is now available in the country along with other harm reduction services. With the final objective to help drug users stop the use of illicit substances, people who need these services are encouraged to access them.”

Scaling up interventions:

To accomplish these objectives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) supported the Nigerian government in developing and localising the implementation of harm reduction strategies, policies, and guidelines, including the Needle Syringe Exchange Guidelines, which aim to prevent infections through sterile devices.

WHO supported the government in establishing the National Technical Working Group (NTWG) on Harm Reduction and the National Drug Demand and Harm Reduction Programme within the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, implementing strategies to strengthen its response.

These strategies included building the capacity of 50 people, comprising representatives from the federal and state governments, academia, healthcare workers, implementing and development partners, civil society organisations, and people who inject drugs (PWID), on harm reduction across the country.

Dr. Mya Ngon, WHO's Team Lead for Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases, emphasised that “WHO will continue collaborating with the government to ensure access to prevention, early detection, and treatment for drug use and related health challenges.” This joint initiative seeks to improve the health and well-being of individuals who inject drugs, ensuring they can access essential services and support.

"I'm happy that the government has plans to help people who use drugs get free treatment. I will tell others about the program so they can get help, too," Aliu said.