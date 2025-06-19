As Nigeria advances its mining ambitions through high-impact deals and project milestones, African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier mining gathering, taking place October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town – will feature a dedicated session on the country. The session will showcase current projects and opportunities, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as an emerging mining hub.

Public and private stakeholders are working to harness Nigeria’s vast mineral wealth to diversify the economy and boost GDP. In April 2025, Nigeria signed a cooperation agreement (http://apo-opa.co/449iMLC) with South Africa – the continent’s leading mining nation – to promote investment, technology transfer and knowledge sharing. This partnership is expected to accelerate Nigeria’s mining growth by drawing on South Africa’s expertise and mature sector.

On the ground, Titan Minerals Limited (https://apo-opa.co/44872Zw) is leading exploration for phosphate in Sokoto, bitumen in Edo and Ondo and gold along the Schist Belt, while seeking partners to advance new gold, base metals and PGM deposits toward feasibility. Meanwhile, Thor Explorations (http://apo-opa.co/3TAhEvi) launched underground drilling at its Segilola Gold Mine – Nigeria’s first industrial gold operation – aiming to scale production to 85,000–95,000 ounces in 2025.

Additionally, Nigeria resumed gold, lithium and copper exploration in Zamfara in early 2025, underscoring its drive to attract fresh investment. The country’s mineral resources (http://apo-opa.co/4e6dpRM) include 42.5 billion tons of probable bitumen (sixth-largest globally), 10.6 billion tons of limestone, 2.75 billion tons of coal, over 3 billion tons of iron ore and 21.4 metric tons of gold – offering significant investor opportunities. Together, these resources position Nigeria as a potential mining powerhouse capable of driving industrialization, creating jobs and delivering long-term economic growth.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2025 provides an ideal platform for Nigeria to showcase its progress and engage investors to secure its role in Africa’s mining future. The event will not only highlight key projects, but also foster dialogue on policy, infrastructure and partnerships needed to unlock the sector’s full potential. With growing international interest, Nigeria is poised to position itself as a leading destination for sustainable mineral development.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.