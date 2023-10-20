The First Lady of the Federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON has advised women in both elective and appointed positions to extend a hand of fellowship and sisterhood to other women.

She also urged them to give adequate and proper representation to the people.

The First Lady was speaking while she received in audience the APC National Woman Leader, Dr Mrs Mary Alile Idele and the Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim.

While congratulating them on their emergence, Senator Oluremi Tinubu pointed out that the task ahead of them both is enormous, as women play a vital role in politics.

“Women are indispensible; therefore, your work is enormous. APC women are versatile and committed and this is evident with the emergence of your predecessor as the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication.”

“We have elections coming up in some States soon, Imo, Kogi others. Let us work to ensure victory”.

In her remarks, the APC National Woman Leader, Dr Mary Alile Idele noted that the number of women representation in the government has not being equaled since the 1960’s.

She said appealed for more representation saying the women have a lot to give especially in assuring the people of a better Nation.

“We will let the women especially at the grassroots know that Renewed Hope came, it benefitted them”.

The APC National Woman Leader and her deputy presented a plaque of appreciation to the First Lady on behalf of other APC women.