Abdul Raman, Managing Director, Newmont Africa will participate at the upcoming Mining in Motion Conference, taking place on 2 - 4 June, 2025 in Accra, Ghana.

Raman will join key players driving the growth of Ghana’s mining sector in a panel session titled Environmental Impact of Mining and Rehabilitation Impacts, highlighting Newmont Africa’s commitment to sustainable mining practices in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer.

Representing Ghana’s leading gold producer, Raman’s participation at the inaugural Mining in Motion Conference will be instrumental in showcasing Newmont Africa’s investment strategy as Ghana leverages gold mining to drive GDP growth. Under Raman’s leadership, Newmont Africa’s Ahafo South Gold Mine has maintained its position as Ghana’s Best Company in the Extractive Sector, ranking top in the Ghana Investment Promotion Center’s Ghana Club 100 Awards in 2024.

In addition to Ahafo South, Newmont Africa operates Ghana’s third-largest gold mine, Akyem, which produces 422,000 ounces of gold per year. Newmont Africa is also spearheading industry growth through expansion projects, including the Akyem Underground and Layback Expansion, which will extend the Akyem mine’s lifespan beyond 2030. The company is also advancing the Ahafo North Project, expected to commence commercial production in the second half of 2025, with an annual output of up to 325,000 ounces of gold.

Amidst these development, Mining in Motion represents an ideal platform for Raman to connect with Ghana’s regulatory authorities, key industry players and global partners to explore new opportunities within Ghana’s gold value chain.

Mining in Motion is organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative, in collaboration with the World Bank, the World Gold Council, and other international partners. Held under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact, the event will bring together key decision-makers, including H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, as well as representatives from the African Union, ECOWAS, and the United Nations, to shape the future of mining in Ghana.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting https://MininginMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact Sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.