The newly accredited High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Andreas Nikolaides, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Monday 3rd October 2022 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Minister Radegonde and High Commissioner Nikolaides discussed shared interests between the two countries, particularly in the environmental sector, the threats of climate change that affect coastal states and maritime security, through the European Union; Operation ATALANTA. They also acknowledged the similarity between nations having historical links and island nations facing similar challenges.

On his part, High Commissioner Nikolaides expressed his desire to build on existing cooperation as well as discuss areas for future collaborations, notably in the field of blue economy and tourism, amongst others. He also reassured Minister Radegonde that Cyprus would support and advocate for the Small Island Developing States such as Seychelles regarding the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index on International platforms.

H E Mr Andreas Nikolaides will be based in Muscat, Oman.

Also present at the meeting were Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Counsellor for Bilateral Affairs, Mrs Johnette Stephen, and Second Secretary, Ms Zénab Kanté.

Seychelles and Cyprus established diplomatic relations in July 1976.