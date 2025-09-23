The World Bank Group has approved the Digital Zambia Acceleration Project (DZAP) to support the Zambian government to increase access to, and inclusive use of, the internet and digitally enabled services. With a strong emphasis on fostering digital inclusion, the project aims to empower women and girls, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and other vulnerable communities through the use of digital public services.

Supported by a $100 million International Development Association (IDA)* grant to Zambia, DZAP is part of the second phase of of the regional Inclusive Digitalization in Eastern and Southern Africa (IDEA ) program. Zambia joins Angola, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) in this regional effort to foster inclusive digital economies across the region.

“I am confident that DZAP will enhance digital access, including access to e-government services for faster, more transparent public service delivery,” said Achim Fock, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia.

The DZAP will also promote high-impact digital services in sectors such as agriculture–through access to market data and smart farming tools, in the education sector through support for e-learning platforms and digital content, and in the the health sector through improved digital health records.

“The youth of Zambia are poised to benefit from this project thanks to it’s support for developing employment-ready digital skills among youth and underserved populations,” said Mehnaz Safavian, World Bank Practice Manager for Digital Development for Eastern and Southern Africa. “The project will also strengthen digital public infrastructure to improve service delivery and governance.”

The DZAP is structured around four strategic pillars :

Affordable Broadband–Extending backbone and last-mile connectivity and enhancing the enabling environment.

Interoperable and Secure Platforms–Facilitating digital government services and regional trade.

High-Impact Digital Services–Supporting sectoral digitalization and digital skills development.

Program Management and Capacity Building–Ensuring effective implementation and stakeholder engagement.

The DZAP project is fully aligned with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Zambia FY25–29 key pillars focusing on creating more and better jobs, improving human capital, and enhancing climate resilience. It is aligned with Zambia’s vision 2030 aimed at transforming the country into a prosperous, middle-income country by 2030 through creating jobs for its population.

*The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 78 poorest countries, 40 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $563 billion to 116 countries. Annual commitments have increased steadily and averaged about $34.5 billion over the last three years (FY22-FY24), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks