The brand is updating its LANDTREK pickup, thereby strengthening its international presence – notably in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK features a more muscular design while retaining its ability to satisfy both professional and personal use across markets.

ALLURE: More powerful and contemporary design.

EMOTION: Exceptional on-board experience.

EXCELLENCE: Benchmark load capacity and performance

The PEUGEOT LANDTREK launched in 2020, is the heir of the PEUGEOT pick-up history – from the 1938 PEUGEOT 202, to the 404 of the 1960s, and the 504 of the 1970s.

The PEUGEOT LANDTREK continues to establish itself in the one-ton pick-up segment, which represents 2.5 million annual sales worldwide. It is sold in around 40 countries, predominantly in Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK responds to every need through a large choice of engines, three basic configurations (cabin, single cabin or double cabin chassis) and versions for professional and multi-purpose use (professional and leisure).

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK builds on the qualities that have made it a success - a high-capacity cargo bed, exceptional modularity, high levels of comfort, high-performance engines - alongside new design elements that further enhance its character.

ALLURE: THE POWER OF MODERNITY

The new PEUGEOT design identity is more assertive than ever and features across the whole range, including commercial vehicles and now the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK pick-up.

Imposing exterior design

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK features a remodelled vertical grille with the new PEUGEOT emblem in the center. This grille is equipped with sophisticated LED daytime running lights in the shape of the brand's iconic claws, providing a distinctive and tech lighting signature.

The design prioritises efficiency and strength with a reinforced lower front section and new glossy black fog lamp bezels.

The new rear bumper combines style and protection. New PEUGEOT brand lettering modernises the rear cargo door, in between the 3D effect LED rear lights.

The star-shaped wheel centre integrate and highlight the new PEUGEOT emblem by blending perfectly into the rim.

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK’s dimensions are within the market class: the double cabin version is 5.33 metres long, the single cab version has a length of 5.39 metres, all with a width of 1.92 m.

Contemporary tech-focused interior

The modern design of the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK’s dashboard revolves around a generous console and a large central 10’’ HD touchscreen that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Below the central screen, the well-known PEUGEOT toggle switches provide quick access to essential functions.

EMOTION: COMFORT AND EFFICIENCY FOR ALL

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK meets every need, whether for professional use only, or a mixture of work and pleasure.

Optimal on-board experience

The cabin has been the subject of great attention. It has many features found in other PEUGEOT models to guarantee a safe and pleasant journey, as well as easy loading.

In the front, you can choose between two single seats with a central armrest and a Multiflex 3-seater bench seat. This second option is a product of PEUGEOT's commercial vehicle expertise. The central section can be folded down to create an armrest / work shelf, or you can fold down the central and the passenger section for loading objects weighing up to 75 kg.

The modularity of the rear seat in the double cabin version is unique within the ‘One-Ton pick-up’ segment, with the folding backrest providing the possibility of a 60/40 split or 100%. Once folded, the backrests can bear an additional load. In addition, two Isofix fixings ensure the safety and stowage of child seats.

The cabin is particularly spacious, with a shoulder width of 1.55 metres in the second row and minimum leg room of 50 mm, comfortably seating up to 6 passengers (depending on the version). Seven handles in the cabin ensure accessibility.

Smaller items can be easily stored using the combined 27 litres of storage

Lots of options for personalisation

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK offers a range of 60 accessories to precisely and effectively adapt to every use: thermoformed cargo bed protection, glazed hard-top, chrome roll bar, protective mats and running boards.

The special series developed locally for each market also make it possible to meet the specific needs of customers in these countries and regions.

EXCELLENCE: TECHNOLOGY FOR PERFORMANCE

Whether for work or leisure, the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK offers performance adapted to every use.

A wide choice of engines

To meet every need and adapt to every market the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK is available (depending on the country) with a 1.9-litre Diesel engine developing 150 HP and 350 Nm of torque (combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox) and a 2.4-litre Petrol engine with 210 HP and 320 Nm (available with 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox).

High-level usability and security

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK can be fitted with one to four cameras for easier urban and off-road manoeuvres The off-road camera (in the passenger mirror) and 360° panoramic vision help drivers when navigating between obstacles or through narrow passages.

A relaxed drive is ensured via enhanced safety features that come as standard, including six airbags, ESP, descent grip control system, lane departure warning, and towing assistance,

Remarkable off-road capabilities

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK is available with a 4X2 or 4X4 drive with short ratios. The rear differential of the 4X4 transmission is equipped with the eLocker system with automatic disengagement which provides additional traction when a wheel slips.

With its 4X4 transmission, the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK can handle the toughest conditions:

Wading depth 600 mm

Angle of attack: 29° or 30° (depending on version)

Departure angle: 27° or 26° (depending on version)

Central angle: 25°

Ground clearance: min.. 214 mm (16"wheels) max. 235 mm (17"/18"wheels)

Unique loading capabilities, for work or leisure

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK offers the most spacious cargo bed in its segment, with a width of 1.2 metres between wheel arches. It can hold two Euro pallets in double cabin configuration (1.63 m x 1.60 m x 500 mm cargo bed), and three Euro pallets in single cabin configuration (2.43 m x 1.60 m x 500mm cargo bed).

The maximum payload of the new PEUGEOT LANDTREK is 1400 kg with a maximum towing capacity of 3000 kg.

