Network International (Network) (www.Network.ae), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has been appointed as a Payment Processor – Issuing partner for MTN Group Fintech, Africa’s leading mobile financial services provider. This partnership marks a significant extension of Network's portfolio of issuer processing collaborations throughout the African continent.

With a footprint spanning over 50 countries and serving over 250 financial institutions, Network International brings its expertise to this partnership which will enhance MTN Fintech’s cutting-edge mobile services and provide even greater value to stakeholders and customers across Africa.

The partnership will focus on rolling out card issuance products across key MTN Fintech markets, starting with Rwanda which is already operational. Soon Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria will also be covered under this collaboration. Network International will provide a comprehensive range of services, including transaction processing, card management and online fraud prevention. MTN Fintech users will benefit from a seamless experience accessing both traditional mobile services and innovative digital payment solutions.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing at Network International commented: “Our collaboration with MTN Group Fintech marks a major milestone for our outsourced payments services in Africa. It demonstrates our ability to successfully serve Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) via our fully-fledged processing solutions and our continued dedication and commitment to the African region. We are excited to support MTN Group Fintech’s growth strategy, and its business development plans across the continent.”

Cedric N'guessan, Executive for Payment and E-commerce at MTN Group Fintech added, "This collaboration with Network International is pivotal in enhancing financial inclusion across Africa and beyond. It enables our customers to actively engage in the global economy, aligning perfectly with our strategic goals alongside Mastercard to broaden access to digital financial services across the continent." Read More (https://apo-opa.co/43aKuII)

MTN Group provides voice, data, fintech, enterprise wholesale and API services to more than 288 million customers in 14 African markets.

About MTN Group Fintech:

MTN Fintech, the platform business of MTN Group, is dedicated to revolutionising global financial services through innovative digital technology solutions. Leveraging MTN's extensive reach and expertise in telecommunications, MTN Fintech is committed to advancing financial inclusion for all and empowering communities in Africa. With a primary focus on pioneering mobile financial services, digital payments, e-commerce, short-term insurance, and remittance capabilities, MTN Fintech strives to establish seamless, accessible, and secure financial ecosystems that shape the future of digital finance.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.