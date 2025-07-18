This pan-African tribute charts the journey of Madiba, freedom fighter, reconciler, and visionary, whose belief in the power of sport helped shape the very foundations of the modern Sport for Development and Peace (SDP) movement.

From the resistance and unity forged on Robben Island, to the global spectacle of the 1995 Rugby World Cup and 2010 FIFA World Cup, Mandela showed how sport could be used not only to heal a divided nation, but to uplift a continent.

“Sport has the power to change the world... to inspire... to unite people in a way that little else does.” – Nelson Mandela

In the year that marks over 30 years since the Youth Charter’s founding in 1993, the same year Mandela laid the political groundwork for a new democratic South Africa, the organisation is issuing a renewed call to Africa’s youth, sports leaders, and governments: turn the values of Mandela into a continental system of action.

From Symbol to System: Africa’s Call to Action

The Youth Charter’s Community Campus model, rooted in Mandela’s spirit of Ubuntu and youth empowerment, provides a blueprint for sustainable development across the continent. Already piloted in South Africa, the UK, and internationally, this model uses sport, art, and digital innovation to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), empowering young people to be agents of peace, climate action, and inclusive economic growth.

“Africa’s youth are not problems to be managed, but leaders to be empowered,” said Geoff Thompson, Youth Charter Founder and Chair.

The tribute warns, however, that the Sport for Development movement must return to its ethical and political roots or risk becoming a siloed sector of self-interest. The Africa '30' Report, part of the Youth Charter’s Global Call to Action, urges African nations to lead by example in making sport a driver of policy, investment, and social change.

Mandela’s Legacy is Africa’s Responsibility

As trees planted in Mandela’s honour grow at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, their roots symbolise the seeds of peace, resilience, and leadership sown in Africa.

Now, the Youth Charter calls on African governments, ministries of youth and sport, national sports federations, and regional institutions, from the African Union to ECOWAS, SADC, and CAF, to scale up investment in youth and community-led development through sport.

Download the Full Tribute Essay

The full tribute essay, “Nelson Mandela: Legacy of a Sporting Struggle, Spirit of a Global Call to Action,” is available upon request and will be shared through national and continental media outlets, schools, universities, and youth organisations across Africa.

Youth Charter @ Social Media:

LinkedIn: @ YouthCharter

Facebook: @ YouthCharter

Instagram: @ youthchartersdp

YouTube: @ YouthCharter

X: @ YOUTHCHARTER

Youth Charter #Hashtags:

#International Olympic Committee

#Olympism

#Fight4theStreets

#YoungLivesLost

#Call2Action

#LegacyOpportunity4All

#SportDevelopmentPeace

#Empowerthenextgeneration

#CommonwealthSecretariat

#UNSustainableDevelopmentGoals

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.