In South Africa's commercial and industrial (C&I) landscape, energy-intensive industries face mounting pressures from rising costs and the push toward sustainability. As the country grapples with transitioning from chronic energy insecurity to greater independence, sectors like mining, manufacturing and heavy industry are pivotal in driving economic resilience. Investments in renewables, storage solutions and innovative infrastructure are not just operational necessities but catalysts for broader growth, enabling companies to mitigate risks, reduce their carbon footprint and enhance competitiveness amid changing global trade dynamics.

Against this background, the EIUG Conference 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/47i0Ujc) emerges as a key platform for unpacking this evolving energy ecosystem. In the context of South Africa's electricity market reforms, the event delves into strategies for achieving reliable and affordable power. For instance, discussions on the next phase of market liberalisation—led by figures like Monde Bala, CEO of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA)—offer clarity on how C&I players can navigate regulatory changes and unlock grid capacity.

“South Africa must accelerate its transition from energy insecurity to energy independence,” says Fanele Mondi, CEO of the EIUG. “The C&I sector plays a catalytic role in this shift – not only through investment and innovation, but by creating a resilient foundation for economic growth. This event convenes the right people, ideas and capabilities to make that transition a reality.”

Showcasing real-world advancements, the conference highlights transformative projects that demonstrate pathways to decarbonisation and grid stability. Examples include large-scale solar wheeling initiatives alongside investments in data centres and renewable developments. These case studies illustrate how C&I-led innovations can scale up, offering answers to questions around technical feasibility, financing and integration with existing infrastructure.

Download the programme (https://apo-opa.co/4ockMv2)

Exploration of emerging technologies further equips attendees with options for diversifying the energy mix. Sessions on corporate energy storage, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Gas-to-Power—drawing from leading organisations like CSIR, SANEDI, NECSA and the South African Oil&Gas Alliance (SAOGA)—break down viable alternatives, helping companies evaluate which solutions best align with their sustainability goals and cost constraints.

Leadership perspectives underscore the shift from viewing energy as a risk to a strategic enabler. A leader’s panel reframes energy security as a growth driver, while deeper dives into market design and power trading tackle how to foster a competitive environment amidst all the change.

Global influences, such as the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), add another layer of complexity for export-oriented sectors like iron, steel, aluminium and cement. Input from TIPS, The Manufacturing Circle and various EIUG members explore trade implications and adaptive responses, providing context for C&I entities on policy alignment and corporate strategies to maintain market access.

The keynote focus lies in integrating interconnected risks, such as water and energy management, where industries are increasingly adopting holistic frameworks to build operational resilience. The panel discussion provides practical perspectives on balancing these elements, addressing common queries from C&I firms about optimising resources in constrained environments.



About the Conference:

The EIUG Conference is co-located with the C&I Energy + Storage Summit, 4 – 5 November 2025 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa

About the EIUG:

The Energy Intensive Users Group of Southern Africa (EIUG) represents major energy consumers, advocating for policies that support secure, sustainable and competitive energy systems. Learn more at https://EIUG.org.za/

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group bridges Africa's energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through events, content and networking. As venture partners to The Global Trust Project, founders of the WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of the NPO Go Green Africa, VUKA contributes to sustainable progress across the continent. Learn more at https://WeAreVuka.com