The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba Region reported that, in collaboration with partners, it is earnestly working to improve the livelihoods of women as well as their participation in development programs. The report was made by Ms. Tirhas Nirayo, head of socio-economic affairs and projects at the union branch.

Ms. Tirhas said that over the past 16 years, the union branch has carried out commendable water and soil conservation, as well as afforestation and biodiversity enhancement activities. She also said that the union branch, through its members, is actively engaged in afforestation programs at Mihlab, Ira, Debresina, Wara, Deki-Gebru, Gebgabo, Liban, and Habrengeka.

Ms. Tirhas went on to say that, as part of the effort to ensure nutritious food, the union branch, in collaboration with partners, has played its part in introducing backyard poultry farming in the sub-zones of Elaberet and Adi-Tekelezan, provided training on poultry farming, and extended financial support with a view to enabling backyard poultry farmers to develop their activities. The union branch has also organized training for farmers aimed at developing beekeeping.