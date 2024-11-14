Sport Nigeria LTD/GTE (www.SportNigeria.ng) is proud to announce the participation of the National Sports Commission (NSC) as a Partner and Co-Host for this year’s groundbreaking and highly anticipated The Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS) 2024 event. Under the leadership of its newly appointed Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, the NSC will play a pivotal role in SAIS 2024, which will take place from November 19th to 20th, 2024, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As Special Guest of Honour, Mallam Shehu Dikko will deliver the agenda-setting keynote address on the event's opening day, setting the tone for meaningful dialogues on advancing sports as a powerful economic and social force in Nigeria and Africa, and signposting the new direction for sports in Nigeria as an economic sector driven by business models.

In addition, Mallam Dikko will also serve as a panelist in the “Facilities, Stadiums, and Arenas - The Sports Infrastructure Strategy for Industry Development” and “Accelerating Industrialization through Sports Development and Investments” breakout Sessions of the Summit, in line with the key focus of the Commission to drive sports as an economic contributor delivering social and community impact.

Mallam Dikko’s presence reflects the NSC’s commitment to explore public-private partnerships that can assist in repositioning sports from its purely participatory focus into a critical platform for sustainable development and economic growth in Nigeria and across the continent of Africa.

Themed “Unleashing Africa’s Potential: Investing in Sports Infrastructure for a Sustainable Future,” SAIS 2024 will gather a diverse audience of policymakers, investors, decision makers across the entire cross cutting, cross sectoral ecosystem and sports industry professionals to explore transformative strategies and partnerships. By leveraging sports as a driver of sustainable development, SAIS aims to unlock significant social and economic benefits through investment across Africa’s sports infrastructure value chain.

The Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS) 2024 will take place on November 19th and 20th at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will commence at 9:00 AM each day.

For more information about tickets and registration, please visit www.SportNigeria.ng/SAIS, email sais@sportnigeria.ng, or Call/WhatsApp at 0706 203 8705.

Media Contact:

Sport Nigeria Communications

Email: sais@sportnigeria.ng

Phone: 0706 203 8705

About Sports Africa Investment Summit:

SAIS is an annual gathering driven by Sport Nigeria's vision of creating a continental platform to harness strategies and initiatives for sustainable sports ecosystem for the development of all levels of sports infrastructure through partnerships and investments. This year’s summit promises to deliver impactful discussions and networking opportunities, paving the way for the future of sports in Africa as an economic driver and contributor to the Africa We Want 2063.

About Sport Nigeria LTD:

Established in 2021, SPORT NIGERIA is a Limited by Guarantee private sector-led intervention agency to assist in the development of the Sports Industry by harnessing the quantum of investment required to trigger the objectives of a repositioned sports industry by engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate the development of the value chain of the industry.

Sport Nigeria will complement the public sector sports development efforts at national and sub-national levels and leverage the potentials and opportunities from the sports industrialisation agenda for the successful development of a thriving industry that makes a significant contribution to the economy.

Through its activities and input into the development of the sports industry value chain, Sport Nigeria will also contribute to sports as a platform for economic, social, community and youth development.