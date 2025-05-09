The National Institute of Health and Social Studies (NIHSS) celebrated the graduation of 86 newly qualified healthcare professionals this morning during a formal ceremony held at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS).

Presided over by His Excellency President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, the event was graced by several high-ranking officials, including the Speaker of National Assembly Mr. Roger Mancienne, Minister for Health, Mrs. Peggy Vidot; Minister for Education, Dr. Justin Valentin; Minister for Employment and Social Affairs, Mrs. Patricia Francourt; and Minister for Youth, Sports and Family, Mrs. Marie Celine Zialor

The graduates, drawn from seven disciplines,Biomedical Laboratory Sciences, Emergency Medical Care, Environmental Health Sciences, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, and Health Care Assistance, represent the next generation of Seychelles’ healthcare workforce.

A highlight of the morning was the presentation of special awards recognising academic distinction, leadership, and clinical excellence. Mr. Jean Luc Rose, a graduate of the Diploma in Emergency Medical Care programme, was named Outstanding Graduate, earning the coveted President’s Cup, along with a laptop and a government-sponsored scholarship. Mr. Rose was commended for his academic performance, leadership, and commitment to student life.

Further accolades included the Overall Best Academic Award, presented to Ms. Solana Marie from the Diploma in Environmental Health Sciences programme, and the Ministry of Health’s Overall Best in Practice Award, received by Ms. Ramlah Heneka from the Biomedical Laboratory Science cohort.

Delivering the welcome address, NIHSS Director Mr. Ebrahim Ali described the occasion as “a significant milestone not only for our students but for the future of healthcare in our country." He reiterated the Institute’s core values—accountability, integrity, pursuit of excellence, respect, empowerment, scientific rigour, engagement, and teamwork—as guiding principles in building a resilient and responsive health system.

"The transition from academic life to the workplace brings about real challenges but also presents great opportunities to be creative and apply innovative practices," Mr. Ali said, urging graduates to serve with compassion and commitment.

The ceremony was punctuated by musical interludes from the NIHSS Choir, an inspiring speech from a former graduate, and a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Ramlah Heneka. The event concluded with a commemorative group photograph capturing the graduates alongside dignitaries and faculty members.