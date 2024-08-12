The National Eritrean Festival 2024, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the Bologna Festival, was inaugurated by President Isaias Afwerki yesterday. The opening ceremony, held in the morning, saw the attendance of Ministers, senior Government and the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and numerous guests.

President Isaias toured the festival grounds, viewing exhibits on agricultural advancements, renewable energy, tourism, and marine resources. The displays also highlighted Eritrea’s history, culture, and the everyday lives of citizens.

Further enriching the festival were showcases including a book fair, handicrafts, products from the Livestock and Crops Corporation, and exhibitions on painting and traditional attire. A special exhibition underscored the historical significance and evolution of the Eritrean Festival, emphasizing the role and contributions of national gatherings during the armed struggle for independence. Exhibits by Diaspora nationals celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Bologna Festival.

Running until 18 August, the festival will feature cultural presentations from all six regions of Eritrea.

Attendees can look forward to traditional dances, folklore sessions, and exhibitions depicting various aspects of Eritrean life. Diaspora communities from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa have a rich tapestry of cultural programs, children’s entertainment, institutional product showcases, and educational seminars.