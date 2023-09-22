A team of resource persons from the Agency visited the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to conduct a Disaster Management Seminar for Junior Course 96 students on September 18th and 19th, 2023. The team included:
- Abanni I Garki (Team Leader/Zonal Coordinator for NWZ)
- Ojuederie Kenoma (Chief Training Officer, HQ)
- Labaran Ahman (COO)
- Abdulkadir Muhammed (Assistant Chief Search and Rescue Officer for NWZ)
- Abass Garba (Principal Disaster Risk and Reductiontion Officer)
The seminar covered topics such as Introduction to Disaster Management, the National Disaster Management System of Nigeria, the Role of the Military in Disaster Management, Planning Coordination and Integration, Mass Casualty Handling, First Aid, and a discussion-based simulation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.