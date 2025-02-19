The Government of Ghana, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, is pleased to announce the National Economic Dialogue, scheduled for March 3rd and 4th, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This important gathering will offer a platform for Ghanaians to respond to the pressing economic challenges and forge actionable solutions to foster sustainable economic growth. President Mahama will lead the dialogue with a Keynote Address centred on “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together.”

This initiative represents a crucial step in fulfilling President Mahama’s campaign promise to involve citizens in discussions that shape their economic future. The dialogue will promote consensus and collaboration among participants regarding priority policies and structural reforms.

The outcomes of the forum are expected to begin the journey towards economic revitalisation, ultimately enhancing business opportunities and improving living conditions across the country. It will bring together key stakeholders from the private sector, academia, public policy institutions, and civil society organisations.

Participants will engage in detailed discussions through thematic sessions focusing on critical areas such as:

Achieving Sustainable Macroeconomic Stability

Promoting Economic Transformation

Advancing Infrastructure Development

Implementing Structural Reforms

Ensuring Private Sector-Led Growth

Restoring Good Governance and Combating Corruption

By establishing clear commitments and milestones, the forum aims to reset the economy, ensuring long-term resilience and transformative growth for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The government remains resolute in its dedication to constructive engagement and collaboration as we strive to build the Ghana we want. The National Economic Dialogue 2025 seeks to build consensus and foster collaboration among the Government and key stakeholders on priority policies and structural reforms.

