The National Cancer Control Strategy 2023-2027 was unveiled at Afya House, Nairobi, with the aim of addressing the significant burden of cancer and enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients. The strategy provides essential policy guidance on targeted interventions for combating cancer.

During the launch ceremony, Mr. Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Medical Services, emphasized the strategic importance of the document in facilitating close collaboration between the National Government and County Governments to control cancer effectively.

The 2023-2027 strategy is structured around five key pillars that align with the entire cancer control continuum. These pillars encompass Cancer Prevention and early detection, Cancer Imaging, Pathology, and Laboratory Medicine Diagnostic Services, Cancer Treatment, Palliative care, and Survivorship, Cancer Advocacy, Coordination, Partnership, and Financing, as well as Cancer Strategic Information, Registration, and Surveillance.

Furthermore, Mr. Kimtai attributed the success of the strategic plan to the unwavering support of Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha from the Ministry of Health, along with the technical expertise provided by professionals from public, private, and faith-based institutions. “Their collective efforts have been instrumental in shaping the comprehensive approach of the National Cancer Control Strategy 2023-2027,” said the PS.