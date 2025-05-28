NBA Africa (www.NBA.com) and Opportunity International, a global nonprofit organization that develops innovative programs that use financial services, training and support to address some of the greatest challenges facing those living in poverty around the world, unveiled a new outdoor basketball court at Loiswell Academy in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, May 27.

The unveiling follows the launch of a new court at Highland School in Nyamata, Rwanda, last week and supports NBA Africa’s commitment to build 1,000 courts on the continent over the next decade.

The court was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony by NBA Kenya Country Operations Lead Michael Finley, Opportunity International Board of Directors Member Ken Wathome, Opportunity International Executive Vice President, International Programs and Capital Solutions Randy Kurtz, Loiswell Academy Founder and Director Lois Mbugua and former NBA player Hasheem Thabeet, which was followed by a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic for 100 boys and girls ages 16 and under.

Please find images from the ribbon cutting ceremony and Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic here (https://apo-opa.co/43BjTDy).