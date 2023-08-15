Collaboration Will Tip Off with Interactive Event “NBA (www.NBA.com) Weekend” in North Coast from Aug. 18-19; NBA Africa and MAVEN Developments to Launch Jr. NBA West Cairo League and Host an Elite Player Development Camp in Egypt Later This Year

NBA Africa and MAVEN Developments, one of Egypt’s market leaders in real estate development, today announced a multiyear collaboration that makes MAVEN Developments an Official Partner of NBA Africa in Egypt.

The collaboration will tip off with “NBA Weekend,” an interactive basketball and lifestyle event that will be held in North Coast’s Cali Coast Ras El Hekma on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. The event will feature an NBA 3X (three-on-three) basketball tournament, live music performances and a Jr. NBA clinic for 100 local youth on both days. Additionally, later this year, MAVEN Developments and NBA Africa will launch a Jr. NBA West Cairo League for youth ages 12-16 and host an elite player development camp in Egypt for youth ages 16 and under.

The announcement was made today in Cairo by Vice President and Head of NBA Egypt Mohamed Abdel-Motaleb Soliman and MAVEN Developments Co-Founder and Board Member Mo Rushdy.

“We are excited to collaborate with MAVEN Developments as part of our continued commitment to developing the game of basketball at the grassroots level in Egypt,” said Soliman. “MAVEN shares our commitment to inspiring the next generation of young people to be better leaders and teammates on the court and in their communities.”

“Every MAVEN project is designed to empower our residents and to help them achieve and exceed their ambitions,” said Rushdy. “We have strong conviction that life is a series of moments, shaped by where they happen. We’re always searching for the value of the things that matter, such as creating more opportunities for Egyptian youth to play sports, and we look forward to the launch of our collaboration with the NBA this weekend.”

The collaboration builds on the league’s previous initiatives in Cairo, including the last two Basketball Africa League Nile Conference group phases, Jr. NBA clinics for local youth, the 18th edition of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp, and the launch of the NBA Egypt office earlier this year. MAVEN Developments also served as the title sponsor of the BWB Africa 2022 camp awards.

The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game – teamwork, respect, determination and community – at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. The Jr. NBA program has been implemented in 16 African countries.

About NBA Africa:

NBA Africa is a standalone entity formed in May 2021 that conducts the NBA’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the league’s entities in Cairo, Egypt; Dakar, Senegal; and Lagos, Nigeria. The NBA has a long history in Africa and opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010. The league’s efforts on the continent have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through youth and elite development, social responsibility, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, an NBA Store, the BAL, and more. Last year, NBA Africa reached more than eight million youth across the continent through basketball development, life-skills programming and social media engagement.

NBA games and programming are available in all 54 African countries, and the NBA has hosted three sold-out exhibition games on the continent since 2015. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that that completed its third season in May 2023. Fans can follow @NBA_Africa and @theBAL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Maven:

MAVEN Developments seeks to take the Egyptian real estate market in a bold new direction. Progressive and inspiring, our projects are ambitious and creative, maximizing potential wherever it’s identified. Since its foundation, MAVEN has prioritized quality and practicality, as something it never liked to compromise, and focused on filling the obvious market gaps by offering very practical living solutions and excelling in providing a real value for money real estate product. In foundation years, the strategy is to serve a very unique segment of intelligent buyers who value quality, practicality and family values with very well-planned value proposition and offering. Progressive and intelligent yet humble and authentic: that’s MAVEN.

For more information, please visit the things that matter | MAVEN Developments (https://apo-opa.info/3QzxAOl), @ mavendevelopments on Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3KHJx0J), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3P6vtR7)&YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/44cmi5A) and stay tuned for our upcoming launch.