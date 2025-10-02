Namibia has been awarded the top prize of the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Regional Finals during the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy Awards&Gala Dinner on September 30. The team was recognized for its innovative waste-to-energy project.

Using a 3D-printed frame, the system converts fish waste into bio-feed for plants. The project promotes sustainable farming, turns organic waste into valuable nutrients and supports efforts to combat hunger in rural Namibia.

The Nigerian Team took home second place for its UltraClean project. Serving as a solar-powered water purification apparatus for classrooms and home, the UltraClean system uses sand filtration, charcoal purification and biochar creation to provide safe water, convert waste into fertilizer and support sustainable development.

The Angolan Team came third for its project involving solar to remove waste from water. The system aims to mitigate waterborne diseases, support tourism in Angola and convert plastic waste into revenue.

The Mozambique Team was awarded fourth place for its sanitation and energy solution. The project converts human waste into biogas, which is then transformed into electricity. The system combines a carousel and biodigester to support clean water access, sanitation for children and increase agricultural capacity through irrigation and energy production.

The competition, a collaborative initiative between the ExxonMobil Foundation and non-governmental organization JA Africa, marks the culmination of a year-long program of quizzes and innovation camps.