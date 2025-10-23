RichAfrica Consultancy is proud to announce that the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) will return to Windhoek for its 8th edition from 14–16 April 2026. Building on the success of its previous editions, this milestone event will shape Namibia’s next chapter in its energy journey as the country moves towards first oil production by 2029.

Endorsed and supported by the Government of Namibia and the African Energy Chamber, NIEC 2026 offers a platform for international companies and their Namibian counterparts to connect, sign deals and advance the country’s energy agenda. Backed by leading international and local institutions, the conference is proud to confirm Standard Bank Namibia and Rand Merchant Bank as Sapphire Sponsors, reflecting confidence in Namibia’s energy sector and the conference as a platform that contributes to growth, collaboration, and creation of in-country value.

This next edition comes at a time when the energy industry is rapidly growing, with companies such as Rhino Resources making new discoveries (Voltans-1X), Galp Energia seeking partners to develop its Mopane field and TotalEnergies preparing to reach a final investment decision for its Venus project in 2026. It also comes as Namibia drives a clean energy agenda, with green hydrogen, solar and power developments at the forefront. As the country strives to position itself as the next African energy hub, NIEC 2026 provides a platform for the industry to discuss investments, partnerships and the road ahead.

Since its inaugural edition in 2012, themed “The Road to Discovery&Beyond,” NIEC has grown into Namibia’s leading platform for high-level dialogue, strategic partnerships and industry collaboration. The conference continues to attract government leaders, global investors and the business community, providing a platform that contributes to Namibia’s energy growth and supports the achievement of first oil while building a diversified and resilient energy future.

In 2026, this trend will continue. NIEC2026 will bring together senior government leaders, investors, operators, service providers, financial institutions, academics, innovators, and civil society. Discussions will cover oil and gas, renewables, nuclear, and power generation. Strategic topics include recent developments; creation and sharing of in-country value; human capital development and skills transfer; active participation of local enterprises and service companies; infrastructure development and export readiness; and energy security, supply chain resilience and renewable integration. Beyond dialogue, the conference will explore inclusive programs such as the Future Energy Leaders Initiative and the Internship Program, equipping the next generation and insuring youth participation.

The curated program includes plenary sessions, panel discussions, technical masterclasses, B2B matchmaking, networking receptions and an interactive exhibition showcasing technologies, services and investment-ready projects. NIEC 2026 offers strategic opportunities for sponsorship, speaking engagements and exhibition participation, providing investors and key stakeholders with insights, connections and an opportunity to shape Namibia’s energy landscape.

“From our first theme, ‘The Road to Discovery&Beyond,’ to today’s ‘The Road to First Oil&Beyond’ NIEC has mirrored Namibia’s energy journey — from ambition to achievement. This edition is not just another conference, it is a defining moment where we celebrate progress, confront challenges, and unlock opportunities together. More than a gathering of leaders, NIEC is a catalyst for collaboration, investment, and innovation — strengthening the enabling environment and laying the foundations for an energy future that goes beyond first oil to deliver diversification, security, growth, and shared prosperity,” states Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, CEO and Founder, RichAfrica Consultancy.

Over 12 years, NIEC has established a legacy of industry leadership. Over 12 editions, the conference has evolved to become one of the most strategic platforms for the country’s energy sector. The event welcomes 2,537 delegates from 46 countries, features 410 speakers and has over 1,500 companies represented. Additionally, the event features over 90% homegrown vendor participation. Beyond energy, the conference promotes tourism and supports the hospitality sector, enhancing Namibia’s visibility as a premier business and leisure destination.

For more information, participation, or customized opportunities, contact info@ RichAfricaCo.com or visit www.NIEConference.com.