On May 7, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping attended the Celebration of the 2024 International Chinese Language Day and “Chinese Bridge” Chinese-proficiency Competition for College and Secondary School Students at the University of Namibia (UNAM). Over 200 teachers and students from relevant schools, including Prof. Kenneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor of UNAM, Prof. Ellen Namhila, Pro Vice Chancellor of UNAM, principals of relevant primary and secondary schools in Namibia, and Dr. Liu Dianbo, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at UNAM, participated in the event. The Namibian branch of Xinhua News Agency and several mainstream local media covered the event.

Ambassador Zhao said in his speech that he is pleased to see that the International Chinese Language Day has become an annual event in Namibia on the compound of UNAM, which has played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching as well as cultural exchanges between China and Namibia. The Chinese Embassy will work hard to get more resources for Chinese language teaching in Namibia so as to benefit more local people.

Prof. Matengu said that more and more young people in Namibia are learning Chinese as a result of China's rapid development. As China is an important partner for Namibia, he hopes that Namibian students will learn Chinese hard to contribute to the nation building of Namibia and the development of Namibia-China friendship.

This event was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Namibia and organized by the Confucius Institute at UNAM. 12 competitors delivered speeches in Chinese and presented talent shows. Attendees also participated in food tasting and traditional Chinese medicine culture experience on site.