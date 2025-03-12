Top 100 startups from across Nigeria will compete for cash prizes totaling ₦100 million and alongside valuable business to business meetings with angel investors. Dotmount Communications, publishers of Pleasures Magazine (www.PleasuresMagazine.com.ng) is the organizer.

The African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards (AIDCA) is set to host the Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition (EPC) finals in Abuja, Nigeria, in partnership with SeedsPad Qatar and Keystone Bank. This event will spotlight the top 100 startups from across Nigeria, offering them a chance to compete for a substantial prize pool of 100 million Naira, alongside valuable business to business meetings with angel investors. These finalists, selected from an anticipated pool of over 200 applicants through www.AIDCA.Africa, have already proven their mettle in national competitions and undergone rigorous training at a global boot camp.

The EPC finals will be a central feature of the Global Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit, scheduled for July 21st-22nd, 2025, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The summit, themed "Unlocking Nigeria's Economic Potential: Harnessing Entrepreneurship and Investment Opportunities," is designed to connect innovative entrepreneurs with private equity firms, venture capitalists, family offices, angel investors, and other key stakeholders from across Africa and beyond. This prestigious gathering will offer a unique platform for organizations, entrepreneurs, and startups to engage in Business-to-Business meetings, explore exhibitions, attend insightful keynotes and panel sessions, and participate in the AIDCA Awards.

Adedotun Olaoluwa, the president of Dotmount Communications and an organizer for this summit, emphasizes its potential to cultivate a robust investment ecosystem, building upon the success of the recent Middle East Investor Expo. "We are excited to host this prestigious event, which will bring together key players in the entrepreneurship and investment ecosystem. Our goal is to create a platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth, ultimately unlocking Nigeria's economic potential."

Building on Previous Success Following the success of the last Middle East Investor Expo, we are confident that this event will exceed expectations and provide a valuable experience for all participants.

Registration and More Information To register and learn more about the Global Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit and the Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition, please visit www.AIDCA.Africa.

Contact:

Email: info@aidca.africa

Tel: +234 808 709 7176