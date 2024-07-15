In a bold assertion of his administration’s accomplishments, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared that his government has constructed more roads than the combined efforts of the Mills/Mahama administration. The announcement was made during the sod-cutting ceremony for the dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road on July 15, 2024.

Addressing a gathering of local officials, residents, and stakeholders, President Akufo-Addo detailed the extensive improvements made to the nation’s road network since 2017, citing a remarkable total of 12,830 kilometres of roads completed under his leadership. This figure starkly contrasts with the 4,636 kilometres of roads completed during the Mills/Mahama era from 2009 to 2016.

The President enumerated the various types of roadworks undertaken by his administration, which include asphalt overlays, new constructions, graveling/re-graveling, reconstructions, partial reconstructions, rehabilitations, resealing, surfacing, and the construction of 35 crucial bridges. Additionally, six interchanges have been added, with ten more currently in progress.

“This development is unparalleled in the history of Ghana, reflecting a level of commitment and efficiency in addressing our infrastructure needs that have not been seen before,” President Akufo-Addo stated. He emphasized the positive impact these developments have on connectivity, economic activities, and the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

Despite these significant achievements, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the ongoing demand for more roads, attributing it to the substantial road deficit inherited by his administration. He urged future governments to continue the momentum and build upon the foundations laid by his administration.

In the Ashanti Region alone, 2,079 kilometres of roads have been completed, including major upgrades and enhancements. President Akufo-Addo highlighted specific projects such as the construction of the Suame Interchange and the upgrading of local roads in Kumasi, which have significantly improved connectivity and transportation in the region.

The President detailed the various types of roadworks undertaken in the Ashanti Region, which include asphalt overlays, new constructions, graveling/re-graveling, reconstructions, rehabilitations, and the construction of two bridges at Susanso-Anloga and Kokoso-Bohyen. A third bridge on the Nwabi River at Atafoa is substantially completed, further enhancing connectivity in the region.

Specific road projects completed in the Ashanti Region include the upgrading of 100 kilometres of local roads in Kumasi, the upgrading of the Lake Road into a dual carriageway from the Coca Cola Bottling Plant to Dompoase, and the upgrading of 56 kilometres of selected feeder roads in Nyinahin and surrounding areas. These projects have significantly improved transportation and connectivity for residents and businesses alike.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted ongoing projects, such as the construction of the Suame Interchange, which is the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region. The project is progressing steadily, with the three overpasses on the Offinso Road at Anomagye, Magazine Road, and Abusuakuruwa already forty percent complete. Works on the main interchange have also started with the relocation of utilities around the area, and the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

In his concluding remarks, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of continued investment in road infrastructure to address the country’s road deficit and meet the evolving needs of the population. He urged future governments to maintain the momentum and build on the foundations laid by his administration.

“The progress made sets a high standard and serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved with dedication and strategic planning. Successive governments must ensure sustained investment in infrastructure to address the road deficit and meet the evolving needs of our rapidly growing population,” the President remarked.

As the ceremony concluded, President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the people of the Ashanti Region for their support and patience. He assured them of the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering on its promises and improving the region’s infrastructure. The dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road stands as a testament to this commitment, heralding a new era of development and prosperity for the Ashanti Region and beyond.