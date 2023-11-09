The MultiChoice Group (www.MultiChoice.com), an official African media broadcast partner for The Earthshot Prize, will once again air the prestigious competition’s third annual awards ceremony which was filmed in Singapore on Tuesday 7 November, and reveals the five winners of The Earthshot Prize.

This year, the Awards was hosted by Emmy-award winner Hannah Waddingham, who was joined by Academy award-winning actor and Earthshot Prize council member Cate Blanchett, actor Lana Condor, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and actor and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha to announce the five winners who will each be awarded £1 million to help scale their solutions and accelerate their positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.

In addition to spotlighting the stories of The Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners, the broadcast will feature inspirational performances from some of the world’s most exciting musical artists, including Bastille, OneRepublic and Singaporean choral society, Voices of Singapore.

ABALOBI was founded in South Africa by Serge Raemaekers and Nico Waldeck as a non-profit partnership between fishers and scientists. Its aim is to protect small-scale fishing communities and nurture their ocean stewardship, while arming their customers with better information about where their seafood comes from.

An ABALOBI app connects fishers with a digital marketplace where they register their catches and log precisely how, when and where the fish originate. For the first time, small-scale fishers have a tool to demonstrate transparently that they are fishing sustainably, and in exchange, they receive a fair price for their catch.

Led by Manja Kargbo, Freetown the Treetown is an ambitious, city-led, “pay-to- grow” scheme to plant, grow and digitally track trees, which aims to restore what has been lost and protect it for future generations.

Through this initiative, city residents are paid to plant and monitor trees and mangroves, which are tracked via an online platform. The initiative is funded with tokens sold on private and carbon markets. The city council also works with locals to raise awareness of the importance of its trees and engage the community in restorative activities.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” challenge that pioneered space travel in the 1960s, The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet within the remainder of this decade.

Every year, The Earthshot Prize will find and reward solutions to five “Earthshot” goals – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. These winning solutions will have the greatest impact on the biggest environmental challenges facing our planet and winners and finalists will have access to a global support network to scale their work.

The award ceremony will air on MultiChoice channels across Africa from Monday, 13th November:

CHANNEL 1st BROADCAST – 13 Nov REPEAT BROADCAST M-Net 101/SADAC 21h00 (CAT) 14 Nov @12h00 (CAT) M-Net E&W 21h00 (EAT/WAT) 14 Nov @12h00 (EAT/WAT) 1Magic 21h00 (CAT) 19 Nov @23h00 (CAT) Maisha Magic East 21h00 (EAT) 19 Nov @15h00 (EAT) One Zed 21h30 (CAT) 18 Nov @17h00 (CAT) ZTN 21h00 (CAT) 20 Nov @20h00 (CAT) 3KTV 21h00 (CAT) 15 Nov @21h00 (CAT) Africa Magic Family 21h00 (WAT) 16 Nov @15h00 (WAT) Mambo Moto 21h00 (EAT) 14 Nov @15h00 (EAT) Maisha Magic Poa 21h00 (EAT) 19 Nov @18h00 (EAT) Pearl Magic 21h00 (EAT) 19 Nov @12h00 (EAT) Akwaaba Abusua 21h00 (GMT) 20 Nov @16h00 (GMT) NewzRoom Afrika 21h00 (CAT) 18 Nov @17h00 (CAT) Showmax (All Regions) 14 November 06h00

For more information on contact:

MultiChoice Group Contact Details:

Litlhare Moteetee, Senior Manager: Corporate Communications

Tel: +27 72 490 4609

Litlhare.Moteetee@Multichoice.co.za

The Earthshot Prize Contact Details:

Taylor Patterson, Director of Media and Engagement

Taylor.patterson@earthshotprize.org

About MultiChoice Group:

MultiChoice Group (MCG), listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), is a leading provider of entertainment and related consumer services, with an expanding ecosystem, underpinned by scalable technologies, and a track record now spanning almost 40 years. MCG provides video entertainment products and services through its linear and streaming platforms to 23.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent and continues to grow by producing and acquiring the best local, sport and international content and offering tiered subscription packages and aggregated streaming services to its customer base. MCG’s superior technology capabilities enables it to continue innovating around distribution, digital and payment solutions and content security to offer the best customer experience across the continent. Reaching up to 100 million individuals on a daily basis, the MultiChoice Group is using its scale and distribution to expand its platform to include sports betting and interactive entertainment, fin-tech services, household services (focused on internet connectivity and emergency response services) and ed-tech. Irdeto, MCG’s technology business, provides platform cybersecurity services which protect over 6bn devices and applications globally for some of the world’s best media and technology brands, as well as clients in the connected industries sector.

About The Earthshot Prize:

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize (www.EarthshotPrize.org) is a global environmental prize to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking eco-solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate.

The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism but championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than a prize, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organisations and philanthropists which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World in partnership with Dubai EXPO 2020, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Legado Para A Juventude, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and Rob&Melani Walton Foundation.

Global Alliance Partners are non-profit environment and sustainable development organisations that bring expertise, global reach and serve as nominating organisations each year. For full list see website: Global Alliance - Earthshot Prize (https://apo-opa.info/3QvHM8G).

Global Alliance Members are some of the world’s largest and most influential companies and brands who will support The Earthshot Prize, implement ambitious changes within their businesses and accelerate the advancement of the solutions of Prize Finalists and Winners. They are: Arup, Bloomberg L.P., Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hitachi, Ingka Group (IKEA), Microsoft, The MultiChoice Group, Natura &Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom Group, Walmart.