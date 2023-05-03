Yagouba Traore, Head of Division - Policy Strategy and Support at the African Energy Commission (AFREC), will attend the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition – taking place from November 21-22 in Mauritania -, utilizing his oil and gas governance and policy expertise to improve trade and cooperation across Africa.

Yagouba Traore is a highly accomplished expert in infrastructure and energy fields policy, with over two decades of experience in African energy policy and governance. He previously held the position of Chief of Infrastructure Unit at the African Union, where he oversaw the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA). This strategic framework, which focuses on energy, transport, ICT, and water, aims to address the infrastructure deficiencies in Africa.

Thereafter, he joined the AFREC, a continental specialized energy agency of the African Union (AU), under the Commission for Infrastructure and Energy, in charge of coordinating, harmonizing, protecting, conserving, developing, rational exploitation, commercializing and integrating energy resources on the African continent. With Africa representing the only continent in the world which is a net exporter of crude oil and a net importer of petroleum products, and with over 45% of natural gas production in Africa currently exported, the AFREC works towards turning this trend around. Notably, the organization launched an oil and gas program aimed at providing technical assistance to African countries in the management of their oil and gas resources while promoting cooperation among African countries in the sector and fostering sustainable development of the industry in the region.

Since its inception, the purpose of the MSGBC conference has always been to encourage regional and continental collaboration among industry players, which is in line with the AFREC oil and gas program and AU Agenda 2063. As such, Traore's vast expertise will enable regional policymakers attending MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 to comprehend the most effective regulatory framework for maximizing the advantages of ongoing energy projects as he makes a case for infrastructure investment and development.

Moreover, the African Union launched the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is expected to be the world's largest free trade area, connecting over 1.3 billion people and creating a market worth over $3.4 trillion by 2063. This ambitious initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the energy industry in Africa, and many stakeholders have raised concerns regarding the financing of projects and harmonization of the different regulatory frameworks. Traore's presence at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 is of utmost importance, as he will bring a unique perspective on the MSGBC region’s room for maneuver regarding energy policy and governance to the discussion.

For Sandra Jeque, MSGBC International Conference Director for Energy Capital&Power, “the conference is an opportunity not to be missed by industry stakeholders and international investors seeking to understand the current trends and future direction of energy in Africa.”

For more information about MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023, taking place for the first time in Nouakchott, Mauritania, visit www.MSGBCOilGasandPower.com.