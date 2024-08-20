With the potential to produce 1,956 GW of solar energy and 106 GW of wind energy – in addition to its proximity to Europe – West Africa is taking its place as a global green hydrogen production hub. As such, this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference – taking place in Dakar from December 3-4 – will feature a green hydrogen-focused panel session, evaluating ongoing projects, key investments and the potential for green hydrogen to reshape Africa’s energy landscape.

Large-scale green hydrogen projects in the MSGBC region include Mauritania’s 35 GW Megaton Moon, 16-20 GW Aman and 10 GW Project Nour, which are being developed by Danish developer GreenCo Energy, renewable energy developer CWP Global and clean energy producer Chariot Energy, respectively. Last year, management consultant Conjuncta GmbH – along with renewable energy producer Infinity Power – signed an agreement with Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy to produce up to eight million tons of green hydrogen per year for international markets, supporting the country’s goals to produce 12.5 million tons annually by 2035. Meanwhile, The Gambia’s government signed an agreement with H2 Gambia Ltd. – a subsidiary of green hydrogen developer HydroGenesis – last year to assess the commercial viability of hydrogen production in-country.

Set to outline current projects while sharing insights into the strategic potential of Mauritania’s green hydrogen market, Conjuncta CEO Prof. Stefan Liebing will participate in the panel session – From Vision to Reality: How Will Hydrogen Shape Africa’s Landscape? In its first phase, Conjuncta’s $34-billion green hydrogen project will have an electrolysis capacity of 400 MW and is expected to start operations by 2028. The plant, which will be located near Nouakchott, will feature an electrolyzer capacity of up to 10 GW and will convert clean energy to green hydrogen, ammonia and other fuels for export to international markets.

Thierry Lepercq, CEO of the largest European green hydrogen platform HyDeal, will also speak on the panel session, leveraging his experience to discuss leading investment opportunities in the green hydrogen sector. HyDeal’s first project, HyDeal España, is set to feature 4.8 GW of solar power and 3.3 GW of electrolyzers, supplying 3 million tons of green hydrogen over 20 years to major industrial clusters in Spain at competitive prices. Lepercq will apply his technical expertise with HyDeal España to discuss similar green hydrogen and green iron projects in Mauritania and The Gambia during the panel session.

Green hydrogen has emerged as a critical resource within the global energy transition. As African countries including Mauritania, The Gambia and Morocco emerge at the forefront of the sector, green hydrogen is expected to become one of the main drivers of the energy transition and sustainable growth in the MSGBC region.

“The size and scale of the MSGBC region’s green hydrogen potential is expected to play a major role in the growth and socioeconomic development of the region. This exciting panel at this year’s MSGBC conference will provide significant insight and unlock immense opportunities for energy leaders, financiers and investors to participate in the bloc’s burgeoning green hydrogen sector,” states Sandra Jeque, Conference Director at MSGBC 2024 organizer, Energy Capital&Power.