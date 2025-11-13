This year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 (www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com), taking place December 8-10 in Dakar, Senegal, will feature a dedicated session on Green Hydrogen: Advancing Africa’s Advantage and the Rise of Regional Production Alliances. The panel will explore green hydrogen production in the MSGBC basin, emerging regional partnerships and the potential for large-scale industrialization and export.

The session will bring together leading figures in the sector, including Taghiya Abeidarrahmane, Director of Low Carbon Hydrogen, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Mauritania; Thierry Lepercq, Founder and CEO, Hydeal Ambition; Prof. Dr. Stefan Liebing, CEO, Conjuncta GmbH; and Mike Scholey, CEO, CWP Global.



Mauritania (https://apo-opa.co/4nRpM7m) is at the forefront of green hydrogen developments in the MSGBC region, with projects leveraging solar and wind resources for industrial-scale hydrogen production. In March 2025, renewable energy company CWP reached a milestone with geological, hydrogeological and seabed bathymetric studies completed for its 30 GW Aman Project – setting the foundation for a facility that aims to produce up to 1.7 million tons of green hydrogen and 10 million tons of green ammonia annually. In February 2025, Danish company GreenGo Energy (https://apo-opa.co/4i3AUNw) signed a framework agreement with the Mauritanian government to develop the 6 GW Megaton Moon Project, securing access to over 100 000 hectares near Nouakchott. The initial phase of the project aims for 500 MW electrolysis, 600 MW onshore wind and 600 MWp solar PV by 2029, producing approximately 339 000 tons of green ammonia annually.

Meanwhile, a 10 GW project developed by renewable energy companies Conjuncta, Masdar and Infinity (https://apo-opa.co/47SpwPF) is in the feasibility phase, targeting an annual output of 8 million tons of green hydrogen. Phase 1 – a 400 MW installation – is scheduled for 2028. The panel is set to unpack how projects of this size are being structured, financed and aligned with national strategies for export‑scale hydrogen hubs, while also examining the emerging regional alliances shaping distribution networks.

Under Mauritania’s Green Hydrogen Code and accompanying roadmap, the country is establishing institutional, fiscal and customs frameworks to support large‑scale hydrogen investment. Models include shipping hydrogen as ammonia, developing green iron using domestic mining coalitions and exploring subsea pipelines for export to Europe. As such, panelists during the Green Hydrogen: Advancing Africa’s Advantage and the Rise of Regional Production Alliances session are expected to examine how regulatory and export infrastructure mechanisms align with production projects in the region.

“The session will showcase how Africa’s green hydrogen projects are moving from vision to reality,” notes Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power, adding, “By connecting international investors, regional developers and policymakers, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 highlights pathways for scaling green hydrogen production and strengthening regional collaboration.”