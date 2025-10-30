The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr. Didier Dogley as the new Chairperson of the Board of the Islands Development Company (IDC), effective 29th October 2025.

Mr. Dogley brings to the role over three decades of distinguished public service and leadership in the fields of environment, sustainable development, tourism, and climate resilience. His extensive career in Government and international engagement has equipped him with a deep understanding of Seychelles' environmental and economic landscape.

A former Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine (2018–2020), and Minister for Environment, Energy and Climate Change (2015–2018), Mr. Dogley played a pivotal role in shaping national policies on sustainable tourism, waste management, renewable energy, and climate adaptation. He spearheaded major reforms that strengthened Seychelles' environmental governance framework, led the national Marine Spatial Planning process, and championed Seychelles' first Debt-for-Nature Swap and Blue Bond initiative, which received international recognition.

Prior to his ministerial appointments, Mr. Dogley served as Principal Secretary for Environment, Director General for Nature Conservation, and Special Advisor to the Minister for Environment and Energy, where he oversaw the establishment of key national agencies, including the Seychelles National Parks Authority and the National Botanical Gardens Foundation.

Since 2020, Mr. Dogley has worked as a consultant in sustainable development, advising on blue economy strategies, forest rehabilitation, and climate transparency initiatives, both nationally and internationally. He has also represented Seychelles in several global forums on sustainable development, climate change, and biodiversity conservation.

Mr. Dogley holds a Master's degree in Landscape Management from the University of Reading (UK), a Diplom-Ingenieur in Landscape Architecture from the University of Applied Science in Erfurt (Germany), and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Seychelles Management Institute. He is fluent in English, French, German, and Creole.

As Chairperson of IDC, Mr. Dogley will provide strategic oversight and guidance in advancing the sustainable development and management of Seychelles' outer islands, ensuring that the Company continues to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship. Mr. Dogley has previously served as a member of the IDC Board, bringing valuable institutional knowledge and familiarity with the Company's operations to his new role.

Mr. Dogley's appointment comes as a result of the resignation of the previous Chairperson of the Board, Mr. Naadir Hassan.