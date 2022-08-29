If Africa is to make energy poverty history in Africa by 2030, the continent needs to maximize and monetize all of this available natural gas resources. As such, Mozambique’s resources – estimated at over 100 trillion cubic feet – have the potential to dramatically change the continent’s energy landscape, with large-scale project developments currently underway set to bring new, critical supplies online. In this regard, and in pursuit of promoting Mozambique’s transformational energy landscape, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, will be addressing delegates during the continent’s biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 – taking place from October 18-21 in Cape Town.

As the head of one of the world’s fastest growing natural gas markets, H.E. President Nyusi will address delegates at AEW 2022, highlighting the role Mozambique’s gas will play in driving energy security across the domestic, regional and international markets. With over 600 million people across Africa living in energy poverty and 900 million without access to clean cooking solutions, Mozambique’s gas reserves present an opportunity for Africa to address growing energy poverty and accelerate industrialization whilst addressing the looming climate emergency.

Since taking over as the fourth President of the Republic of Mozambique in 2015, H.E. President Nyusi has positioned the southern African country as one of the world’s rapidly-expanding hydrocarbons markets through a series of investor-friendly policies and fiscal terms, massive exploration campaigns and partnerships with globally leading energy companies such as TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, bp, Shell and Eni. As a result, Mozambique has emerged as an exploration hub for majors and independents, and consequently, has played host to some of Africa’s largest natural gas discoveries.

With the development of projects such as TotalEnergies Area 1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Trains 1&2; ExxonMobil’s Area 4 LNG Trains 1&2; and Eni’s Coral Floating LNG underway – with Coral Sul set to kickstart production as early as 2022 - Mozambique’s energy future is bright. For Africa, the country’s gas resources will be key for alleviating energy poverty, kickstarting industrialization, while driving a just energy transition. Meanwhile, for global markets, Mozambican project start-ups will be key for bringing new supplies on the market at a time when international markets are seeking alternative supplies in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While security issues have delayed project development in the country, H.E. President Nyusi, in his capacity as President of both Mozambique and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has spearheaded multiple initiatives and partnerships with international partners to boost security and ensure project resumption. As a result, the European Union recently announced a plan to increase financial support for Mozambique while energy majors TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Eni are focused on getting projects back on track.

In this regard, under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 serves as the best platform for H.E. President Nyusi to promote Mozambican gas, investment and cooperation. With Mozambique seeking to attract more foreign direct investments as well as increased participation by international energy companies to expand its hydrocarbon reserves, kickstart and fast-track project development and optimize operations and infrastructure development across the entire oil and gas value chain, AEW 2022 presents the best platform for H.E. President Nyusi to promote investment and partnership opportunities across the country’s burgeoning hydrocarbons landscape.

“We are excited that H.E. President Nyusi will be addressing delegates at AEW 2022, highlighting opportunities across Mozambique’s hydrocarbon-rich basins and making a case for Mozambican project resumption in 2022 and beyond. Representing one of Africa’s biggest gas markets, Mozambique’s resources will be key for making energy poverty history in Africa, and as such, it is imperative that the African continent bands together to help unlock the country’s resources,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.