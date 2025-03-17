Ahead of the two-year anniversary of Inocêncio Manhique losing his eye due to unlawful use of force by security forces, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said:

“Two years ago, security forces shot Inocêncio Manhique in the eye with a rubber bullet during a peaceful protest. To date, as a promised investigation has stalled, Manhique has received no justice for this crime.

“Inocêncio Manhique’s case is emblematic of the impunity that security forces enjoy in Mozambique. Indeed, security personnel have gone on to violently suppress peaceful assemblies, with reports of more than 300 people killed in the widespread crackdown on protests since last October’s elections.

“Authorities must ensure justice for Inocêncio Manhique by disclosing the results of any investigation they may have conducted into his case. They must also ensure that investigations into all reports of human rights violations committed during the ongoing post-election crackdown are prompt, transparent, independent, and impartial.”

Background

On 18 March 2023, security forces shot Manhique in the eye with a rubber bullet during a peaceful protest in Maputo in tribute to the late rapper and government critic known as Azagaia.

At the time, Amnesty International documented reckless and unlawful policing tactics, including deploying tear gas against peaceful protesters, and arbitrary arrests. According to Manhique’s lawyer, he was running away from tear gas when he was hit in the eye.

Authorities later said they were looking into Manhique’s case, but they have not presented a public report on their investigation. It is unknown whether the perpetrators have been held accountable for their actions, but Manhique has not been compensated.

Manhique’s lawyer, Elvino Dias, was gunned down on 19 October 2024, leading to widespread protests across the country, which the country’s Frelimo-led government has brutally repressed. Amnesty International has also called for investigations into Dias’ killing.