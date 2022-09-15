Earlier this month, international multi-asset broker Exness (www.Exness.com), took part in one of Mozambique’s most important annual events - the 57th Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM). Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Fair is the largest industrial, commercial and services exhibition in the country. This year, it took place between August 29 and September 4, and saw the coming together of firms local and international, from various sectors of the economy.

The Fair’s aim every year is to promote business and investment opportunities, inviting companies known for innovating in their fields. Investors of all backgrounds use it as a meeting point to make new contacts, facilitate business ventures and take part in meetings and seminars which shed light on the diversification of the national economy.

This year, firms from the financial sector were prominent at the Fair, with international multi-asset broker Exness being one of the firms which earned significant attention. The Exness booth received visits from Mozambique’s president, Filipe Nyusi, who also inaugurated the event, as well as Portugal’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. The multi-asset broker is now said to be the largest in the entire industry, with a monthly trading volume of over $2 trillion dollars - a number no other online broker has witnessed.

Among the hundreds of companies and thousands of exhibitors present at the expo, Exness presented its unique product offering of a reliable and frictionless online trading environment, unveiling new opportunities to local investors who are looking for a serious and trusted gateway to the financial markets and online trading.

Exness’ Regional Commercial Director for SSA, Paul Margarites, commented “It was a pleasure and an honour to participate in Mozambique’s largest annual exhibition, where we as Exness had the opportunity to showcase our unique product. We offer stable pricing and execution, even in volatile markets, and it’s time Africans had access to a reliable trading environment like the one we offer. It was incredibly humbling for our booth to be visited by figures such as Mr. Nyusi and Mr. Costa, and this has further fueled our passion to do great things in Mozambique, and Africa at large.”

In the past two years, Exness has established a solid and respectable presence in Africa, having acquired an FSCA license in 2021 from the South African regulator, and a license in 2022 from the Kenyan regulator. The broker means serious business in Africa, with multilingual client relationship and support teams on the ground, and a further expansion strategy planned in the region.