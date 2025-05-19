Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita received on Monday in Rabat the Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije.

In a statement to the press following the meeting attended by Ghana's Ambassador Charity Gbedawo, Vanderpuije welcomed the good relations between the two countries, bound by strong and deeply rooted ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1961.

He added that his visit aims to strengthen parliamentary action between the Moroccan and Ghanaian legislative institutions.

During the "fruitful" discussions with his Moroccan peer on the promotion of the two countries’ common interests, Vanderpuije voiced the hope to further strengthen the shared ideals upheld by Rabat and Accra.

The Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Ghana's Parliament, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, is currently on a working visit at the head of a high-level delegation to the Kingdom, where he will hold talks with several Moroccan officials.