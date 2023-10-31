Morocco welcomes the adoption, 30th October 2023, by the UN Security Council of resolution 2703 relating to the Moroccan Sahara, which comes in "a context marked by the ongoing positive momentum experienced by the issue, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him". Resolution 2703 extends the mandate of MINURSO for one year, until the end of October 2024.

The growing international support of nearly a hundred countries for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, the opening in Laâyoune and Dakhla of more than thirty Consulates General, the non-recognition of more than 84% of UN member States of the puppet entity, as well as the economic and social development of the region within the framework of the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces, in fact reinforce the approach recommended by the Kingdom in dealing with this issue.

It is in this context that the Security Council, through today's resolution, reinforces its approach regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, both in terms of the identification of the parties, the acknowledgement of the process framework, as well as the confirmation of its purpose.

The resolution has clearly identified the parties to the political process, which shall assume their political, legal and moral responsibility in seeking a final solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara. It cites Algeria in particular six times, as many times as Morocco, confirming that Algeria is indeed the main party to this artificial dispute.

Likewise, the new resolution establishes round tables as the sole framework of the political process, with in particular the participation of Algeria, a directly involved stakeholder.

Finally, the Security Council confirmed that the final political solution can only be a "realistic, pragmatic, sustainable political solution based on compromise", noting that these parameters are once again coupled with the support of the Security Council for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, described as "serious and credible".

It is important to note, in this context, that several countries around the world clearly express their support for this Initiative as an essential basis for any solution to this regional dispute.

Furthermore, the new resolution sent a call to order to the "polisario" concerning its violations and restrictions on the freedom of movement of MINURSO, adding that it again asked Algeria to allow the registration of the populations of Tindouf camps.

Building on its achievements and the consistency of the Security Council's approach, the Kingdom of Morocco, as reaffirmed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, remains fully committed to supporting the efforts of the UN Secretary General and his Personal Envoy aimed at relaunching the round-table process, with a view to reaching a political solution, based on the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative and in strict respect of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Kingdom.