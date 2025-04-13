The Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman highlighted, on Sunday in Muscat, their determination to promote and bolster cooperation in different fields.

This declaration was made during the 7th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, held in Muscat and co-chaired by Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.

On this occasion, MFA Bourita hailed the depth of the distinguished ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, which draw their strength from the close ties between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother His Majesty Sultan Haitham Ben Tariq, may God preserve Them.

The minister reaffirmed the Kingdom’s determination to breathe new life into these ties at all levels and in different fields, in a “win-win” approach that will make them more deeply rooted and lasting.

MFA Bourita also welcomed the regularity with which Joint Commission sessions have been held in recent years, as a clear expression of the two countries' sincere will to consolidate the tradition of ongoing consultation, cooperation and coordination, and to raise their brotherly relations to a level commensurate with the aspirations of the two Heads of State.

He also invited Omani businessmen to open up more to their second country, Morocco, in order to benefit from the incentives offered by the Kingdom's Investment Charter, as well as from investment opportunities linked to Morocco's organization of the 2030 World Cup, stressing the importance of forging solid relations between the two countries' private sectors, through the activation of the Moroccan-Omani Business Council.

For his part, Badr Bin Hamad Ben Hamoud Al Busaidi expressed his pride in the distinguished level of relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman, reaffirming his country's willingness to examine every means of strengthening and developing them to serve the interests of both parties and the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

Talks between the two ministers provided an opportunity to assess bilateral cooperation, examine ways of promoting it, and exchange views on Arab, regional and international issues of common interest, underlining with satisfaction, in this respect, the convergence of their positions.