The Republic of Iraq lauded, on Saturday, the sustained efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to support the Palestinian cause.

During his talks in Rabat with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates MFA Nasser Bourita, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein commended the Sovereign's consistent efforts in defending the city of Al-Quds Asharif and preserving its cultural identity and its status as a symbol of tolerance and coexistence betwen religions.

Iraq's top diplomat also welcomed His Majesty the King's support for the resistance of the Al-Quds population, through humanitarian and social projects carried out by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, the executive arm of the Al-Quds Committee.

At the invitation of Bourita, Fuad Hussein is undertaking an official visit to the Kingdom from February 5 to 9, marking the first bilateral visit since assuming office as Iraq's foreign minister.