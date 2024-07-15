His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, HM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, on the occasion of his birthday.
In this message, His Majesty the King expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and his esteemed Royal family, and for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Brunei Darussalam, under the wise leadership of their sovereign.
“I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the special relations between our countries, which, I am sure, will continue to grow and prosper,” says HM the king in the message.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.