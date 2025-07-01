His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.
In this message, His Majesty the King conveys to President Sheikh Mahmoud His warm congratulations and extends to the brotherly Somali people His best wishes for continued progress and prosperity, in peace and stability.
The Sovereign takes this opportunity to reaffirm His firm determination to work, in close cooperation with the Somali President, to strengthen the fraternal ties between Morocco and Somalia, at the service of the interests of the two brotherly peoples.