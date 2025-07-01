Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In the message, the Sovereign expresses His congratulations to President Tshisekedi and His wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the Congolese people.

“I am also pleased to assure you of My firm willingness to work with Your Excellency to reinforce the excellent relations of fraternity and friendship between Morocco and the Congo, within the framework of a dynamic and lasting cooperation, mutually beneficial to our two peoples and to our Continent as a whole”, HM the King writes in this message.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.