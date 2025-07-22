Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde on the occasion of their country's national day.

In this message, His Majesty the King extends His heartfelt congratulations to the Belgian Sovereigns and their family, along with His warmest hopes for happiness and prosperity of the Belgian people.

"Rest assured, Your Majesties, of the esteem I hold for the deep bonds of friendship that unite Morocco and Belgium," the Sovereign states in the message.

