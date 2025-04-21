His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has sent a condolences message to His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, following the passing of Pope Francis.

"It was with great sorrow that I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis – may Almighty God accept him in His vast Paradise.

On this sad occasion, I send you, Christians around the world, and especially the esteemed Roman Catholic Church, my sincere condolences and deepest sympathy. The world has lost an eminent religious figure, who dedicated his life to serving lofty human ideals and common values rooted in faith, freedom, peace, love and solidarity among different peoples. The late Pope also consistently called for protecting and preserving the environment, which is the home of all mankind.

As we ponder on the life of the deceased, we see that it was full of generosity and sacrifice. The late pontiff dedicated himself to combatting marginalization and poverty and defending human dignity. He condemned, in particular, the circumstances relating to the scourge of illegal migration and called untiringly for the ideals of peace, dialogue, tolerance and coexistence among the revealed religions to be consolidated.

I recall, with great reverence, the historic visit His Holiness the late Pope Francis paid to Morocco in March 2019. That visit strengthened the foundations of the close and special relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Holy See. It was a significant milestone in our common desire to continue enhancing dialogue, understanding and mutual respect between Christians and Muslims. That auspicious visit culminated in the signing by His Holiness Pope Francis and myself of the ‘Jerusalem Declaration’, which calls for guaranteeing the right of the followers of the three monotheistic religions to freely enter the Holy City and perform their religious rituals therein.

I share your grief and pray that Almighty God comfort you, grant you solace and bless the soul of the deceased. To God we belong and to Him shall be our return.

Yours sincerely.”