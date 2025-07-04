On His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, HM the King extends His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to President Trump, and to the American friendly people for further progress and prosperity, under his wise leadership.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to reiterate how much He values the historical ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America, which are rooted in close friendship, constructive cooperation, and mutual esteem.

"Our shared commitment to developing our relations has enabled us to give fresh momentum to our strategic partnership, thus paving the way for closer cooperation in various areas of common interest, and promoting stability and development at the regional and the international levels."

In this message, the Sovereign reaffirms His unwavering desire to continue working with the American President to further deepen and expand the special relationship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America.