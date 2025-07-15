His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, His Majesty Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, on the occasion of his birthday.

In this message, His Majesty the King extends His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for good health and happiness to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and his esteemed royal family, as well as for progress and prosperity to his brotherly people, under his wise leadership.

The Sovereign takes pride in the brotherly bonds and mutual esteem that unite the two brotherly peoples, as well as in the strong ties of fruitful cooperation and solidarity between their two nations.

His Majesty the King also reaffirms His firm resolve to continue working alongside HM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further elevate these relations to the highest level, in fulfillment of the shared aspirations of both peoples for greater prosperity and well-being.