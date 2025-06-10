His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of his country's national day.
In this message, the Sovereign extends His congratulations to Rebelo de Sousa and His best wishes for prosperity to the Portuguese people.
His Majesty the King also welcomed the historic ties of friendship between the two countries, "which over time have established a diversified partnership".
On the same occasion, the Sovereign assures the Portuguese President of His "determination to pursue our joint action to bolster our bilateral cooperation, in the service of our two peoples".