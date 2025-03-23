His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, on his country's National Day.
In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for continued good health and happiness to Mr. Ali Zardari, as well as further progress and prosperity for the people of the sister nation of Pakistan.
The Sovereign takes this opportunity to express His satisfaction with the close, fraternal relations between the two countries, expressing His confidence that these ties will continue to grow in various sectors, "thanks to Our shared determination," for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.