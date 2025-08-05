His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to General Abdourahamane Tiani, President of the Republic of Niger and Head of State, on the occasion of his country's national day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His congratulations and warmest wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the Nigerien people.
On this occasion, His Majesty the King welcomes the excellent relations of brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries, assuring the Head of State of Niger of Morocco's constant willingness to work alongside the Republic of Niger in favor of solid and ambitious cooperation, to the benefit of both peoples and the African continent.