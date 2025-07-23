Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Mr. Sering Modou Njie, reiterated on Wednesday in Rabat their countries' shared commitment to making the Morocco-Gambia partnership a model of inter-African cooperation based on values of solidarity and mutual support.

During their meeting, the two ministers also praised the strong ties of brotherhood and solidarity uniting the two countries, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

They also discussed various ways to deepen ties between Morocco and The Gambia, and reviewed cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

Mr. Bourita and Njie also reaffirmed their commitment to exploring new prospects of cooperation in priority areas such as investment, industry, trade, fisheries and renewable energy, health, water, education, infrastructure, and ports.

In this regard, Mr. Bourita reiterated Morocco's willingness to contribute to the implementation of The Gambia's National Development Plan 2023-2027, which aims to provide basic social services and promote social and economic development in The Gambia.

Njie's visit to Morocco is his first travel abroad since his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad.