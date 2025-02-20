The second Forum of Foreign Affairs Committee Chairmen of African Parliaments started on Thursday at the headquarters of Morocco's House of Representatives, under the theme “Towards Establishing Lasting Foundations for Stability and Security in Africa”.

The opening session of this Forum, attended by representatives of some 40 African countries, featured speeches by Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita, and Chairwoman of the House of Representatives' Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs, Migration and Moroccan Expatriates Salma Benaziz.

Organized by the House of Representatives, this edition of the Forum, part of cooperation and coordination efforts by African parliaments to meet the challenges facing the continent, reflects Morocco's determination, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to bolster cooperation and solidarity on an African scale.

The Forum will be an opportunity for participants to strengthen coordination, dialogue and consultation between the foreign affairs committees of African parliaments, on issues of peace and security, through two main axes.

The first focuses on “Mediation and coexistence: towards addressing conflicts”, while the second deals with “Economic integration and development paths: a foundation for security in Africa”.

In July 2023, the House of Representatives hosted the first meeting of the Chairpersons of the Foreign Affairs Committees of African Parliaments on the theme of “African parliamentary cooperation amidst current challenges”.

This first meeting culminated in a Final Declaration, where the participants underscored the unity and integration of the African continent and their attachment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of African States, as well as to the strengthening of African parliamentary cooperation to promote sustainable development and meet the current global challenges.