Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) Acting CEO Tarik Hamane will outline the country’s clean energy prospects at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum, taking place in Paris in May. The privately-owned company was established by the state to foster a competitive renewable energy sector, initially overseeing the implementation of Morocco’s solar program with a minimum capacity of 2,000 MW.

Home to abundant offshore wind and solar resources, Morocco has set ambitious renewable energy targets of 50% of power generation from renewables by 2030 and 80% by 2050. One of the country’s largest projects – the 400 MW Noor Midelt III solar park, complemented by a 400 MWh battery storage system – is currently under development and represents one of three power stations in the Noor Midelt complex that total 1,600 MW. In December 2023, MASEN announced the shortlist of companies pre-qualified to design, fund, construct, operate and maintain the solar park, after launching a public tender four months earlier.

The company is also leading the country’s emerging green hydrogen sector, responsible for analyzing projects proposed by investors and interfacing with regional authorities. Morocco has already allocated one million hectares for green hydrogen projects and is seeking investment along the entire value chain, from power generation from solar and wind resources, to processing into ammonia, methanol and synthetic fuels for both domestic use and export.