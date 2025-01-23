More than 1 million children and their families will be targeted in a major Mpox prevention campaign in Sierra Leone launched by Save the Children after the West African country recorded its first cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Sierra Leone declared a public health emergency on 13 January as it became the 21st African country tackling mpox and currently has 12 recorded cases [1], with the first case confirmed on 10 January.

Save the Children is working with the Sierra Leone government to train health workers and raise awareness with parents and community leaders on the mode of transmission, prevention, and management of the disease, and distributing booklets and other information materials in schools and health facilities.

The aid agency is also launching a series of radio jingles and radio discussions, to share information about the virus to reach the widest possible audience.

Between 2014 and 2016, Sierra Leone was the epicentre of an Ebola outbreak that ravaged West Africa and killed some 4,000 people, including nearly 7% of the country’s health workers.

The country has made great strides in disease prevention and management since then, last year becoming the first country to launch a nationwide preventive Ebola vaccination, targeting 20,000 frontline workers.

Children are particularly vulnerable to the new strain of the deadly mpox virus and nearly four times more likely to die from the disease than adults. Malnourished children in areas with poor sanitation and limited healthcare lacking access to testing and vaccines, are at an even greater risk of contracting and succumbing to the virus.

In all the countries affected by the disease, children ended up at higher risk due to the close resemblance of some of the signs and symptoms of mpox to other common childhood illnesses - such as scabies and chickenpox – leading to late recognition and treatment and delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Mpox causes fever, rash and lesions all over the body, severe headaches and fatigue. In severe cases, mpox can lead to sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection that requires immediate medical attention. Some children also develop respiratory problems and have difficulty swallowing and are at higher risk for secondary bacterial infections.

In mid-August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency as mpox cases surged across Africa. By the end of the year, confirmed cases in Africa had surpassed 15,000, with 64 lab-confirmed deaths, according to WHO. However, when also including the number of suspected cases of mpox, the total number of cases in Africa spikes to over 50,000, with more 1,000 fatalities in 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Patrick Analo, Save the Children’s Country Director for Sierra Leone said:

"Sierre Leone has come a long way in preventing and treating disease epidemics since the devastating Ebola crisis of 2014. With 12 cases of Mpox now recorded in the country, we and the government authorities don’t want to take any chances with the illness getting worse.

“All over the world, children are disproportionately affected by mpox, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their protection. Awareness and prompt response are critical step towards preventing the spread of mpox and safeguarding the health and well-being of our children, hence our proactive measure to work with the Sierra Leone authority to control the spreading of the disease.”

Save the Children is committed to supporting the Government of Sierra Leone in its efforts to combat mpox and protect the health and well-being of its citizens, particularly children.

Save the Children has been working in Sierra Leone since 1999, initially focusing on family reunification during the war. Now the organization’s primary areas of focus are children’s rights and protection, education, and health.